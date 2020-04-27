Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Given New $200.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its target price lifted by analysts at SunTrust Banks from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price indicates a potential upside of 108.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $104.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.56.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM traded up $19.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.98. 4,588,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,778. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.34. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $109.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -46.73 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a current ratio of 9.00.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.23). Research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.