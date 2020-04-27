Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

AZMTF remained flat at $$1.04 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,595 shares.

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements, as well as base metals. The company holds interests in the Kaanaayaa Property comprises 390 claims covering 200.5 square kilometers located in the James Bay region of Quebec.

