B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at National Bank Financial

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$7.25 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BTO has been the subject of several other research reports. Pi Financial set a C$6.50 price target on B2Gold and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Eight Capital upped their price target on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.30 to C$6.65 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded B2Gold from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of TSE BTO opened at C$7.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76. B2Gold has a twelve month low of C$3.12 and a twelve month high of C$7.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.59.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$414.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.05, for a total transaction of C$1,815,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,376,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,479,658.15. Also, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 20,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.29, for a total value of C$108,355.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$227,417.10. Insiders sold 1,572,519 shares of company stock worth $9,316,267 in the last three months.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

