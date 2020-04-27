Badger Daylighting Ltd (TSE:BAD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Badger Daylighting Ltd (TSE:BAD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This is a boost from Badger Daylighting’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BAD opened at C$25.94 on Monday. Badger Daylighting has a 12-month low of C$18.00 and a 12-month high of C$49.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.65. The company has a market cap of $902.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56.

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$162.72 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Badger Daylighting will post 2.1900001 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Badger Daylighting from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Badger Daylighting from C$43.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cormark decreased their target price on Badger Daylighting from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th.

Badger Daylighting Company Profile

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

