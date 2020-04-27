Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BCSF. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $19.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $20.00 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.50 to $9.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $511.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average is $17.35.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 49.55% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $54.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Hough acquired 8,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $150,088.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,590 shares in the company, valued at $310,896.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Ewald acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.12 per share, for a total transaction of $205,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,769 shares in the company, valued at $817,805.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 51,159 shares of company stock worth $852,600. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,413,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 34.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

