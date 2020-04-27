Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (BSMX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, analysts expect Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BSMX stock opened at $2.52 on Monday. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.09.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BSMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Company Profile

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

