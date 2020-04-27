Barclays (LON:BARC) Given “Neutral” Rating at Citigroup

Barclays (LON:BARC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

BARC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 208 ($2.74) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, February 14th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Societe Generale cut shares of Barclays to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective (down from GBX 205 ($2.70)) on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Barclays presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 171.58 ($2.26).

LON:BARC traded up GBX 2.45 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 91.06 ($1.20). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,915,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,310,000. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 73.04 ($0.96) and a one year high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 98.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 153.17. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46.

In other news, insider Mohamed A. El-Erian acquired 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 177 ($2.33) per share, with a total value of £194,700 ($256,116.81). Also, insider Michael Ashley purchased 36,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 136 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £49,891.60 ($65,629.57). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 346,615 shares of company stock worth $41,134,878.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

