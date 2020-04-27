Barclays (LON:BARC) Price Target Lowered to GBX 160 at HSBC

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its price target trimmed by HSBC from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 252 ($3.31) to GBX 206 ($2.71) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective (down from GBX 205 ($2.70)) on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 208 ($2.74) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector performer rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Barclays to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 171.58 ($2.26).

BARC opened at GBX 91.19 ($1.20) on Thursday. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 73.04 ($0.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54). The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion and a PE ratio of 6.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 98.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 153.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.64%.

In related news, insider Mohamed A. El-Erian bought 110,000 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 177 ($2.33) per share, with a total value of £194,700 ($256,116.81). Also, insider Michael Ashley bought 132,802 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £99,601.50 ($131,020.13). Insiders have bought a total of 346,615 shares of company stock valued at $41,134,878 over the last three months.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

