Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.88.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Barings BDC from $11.00 to $7.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Compass Point cut shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, National Securities upgraded Barings BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

In related news, CFO Jonathan Bock bought 5,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $48,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,664. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Lloyd acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $115,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 22,625 shares of company stock valued at $186,318. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $1,544,000. Cliffwater LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 282,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 40,063 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,559,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,310,000 after buying an additional 218,835 shares during the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BBDC traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $6.70. 12,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,705. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average of $9.56. The stock has a market cap of $332.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.81. Barings BDC has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $10.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Barings BDC had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 76.92%. The business had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.08 million. As a group, analysts predict that Barings BDC will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.