Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €110.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) received a €110.00 ($127.91) price target from equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 75.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BAYN. Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Independent Research set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €80.88 ($94.05).

Shares of Bayer stock traded up €2.97 ($3.45) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €62.51 ($72.69). The company had a trading volume of 2,738,531 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of €55.02 and a 200 day moving average of €67.00. Bayer has a 52-week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 52-week high of €123.82 ($143.98).

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

