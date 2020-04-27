BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Acquires 14,001 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 276,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,001 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 2.0% of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $27,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

IWD traded up $2.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.03. The stock had a trading volume of 75,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,212. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $138.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.7935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

