BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Acquires 18,245 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,245 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 0.7% of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.03.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.75 on Monday, hitting $38.13. The company had a trading volume of 8,063,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,667,944. The stock has a market cap of $207.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

