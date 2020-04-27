BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Acquires 308 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $6,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HWG Holdings LP grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 49.3% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 162.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 166,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,751,000 after purchasing an additional 103,426 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other news, COO John Bickham sold 4,791 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.01, for a total transaction of $2,524,904.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.64, for a total transaction of $497,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,590.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,968 shares of company stock worth $18,932,487 in the last three months. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James cut Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $522.59.

Shares of CHTR stock traded up $5.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $514.40. 43,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,816. The stock has a market cap of $106.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.63, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $453.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $476.55. Charter Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $345.67 and a 12-month high of $546.54.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.