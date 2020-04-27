BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Acquires 341 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 0.8% of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Shares of HON traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.88. The company had a trading volume of 93,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,065. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.68. The stock has a market cap of $96.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.