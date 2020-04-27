BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Acquires 43,133 Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,133 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,687,478,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $494,562,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,554,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $849,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,814 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 170.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,854,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,237 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 13,994.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,323,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,093 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIG. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $45.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.77.

American International Group stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.11. 2,360,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,971,630. American International Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $58.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. American International Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

