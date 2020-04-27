BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Acquires 461 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,580 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. State Street Corp grew its stake in Adobe by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,911,953 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,567,161,000 after buying an additional 157,055 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Adobe by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,039,818 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,651,587,000 after buying an additional 194,488 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872,434 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,261,878,000 after buying an additional 202,542 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,953,887 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,633,841,000 after buying an additional 141,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $1,495,666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.44.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at $18,284,668.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total transaction of $201,204.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,863.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,179 shares of company stock valued at $10,944,671. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded up $3.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $347.93. 830,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,432,405. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $386.74. The stock has a market cap of $165.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

