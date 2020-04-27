BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Acquires 5,789 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 733,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.8% of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $24,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 15,877,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,093,000 after buying an additional 4,744,160 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,027,000 after buying an additional 3,571,025 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 9,812,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,150 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,915.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,473,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,787,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,397 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.65. The stock had a trading volume of 451,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,634,906. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.94. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $45.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.