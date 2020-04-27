BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $5,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 88.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,071,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,328,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,738,423 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $785,947,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,075,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $288,634,000 after buying an additional 1,202,351 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,175,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $719,873,000 after buying an additional 672,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 470.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 789,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $109,799,000 after purchasing an additional 651,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $125.40. 89,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,262,921. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.33. The company has a market cap of $77.67 billion, a PE ratio of 132.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.68. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $158.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.21.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

