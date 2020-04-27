BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Buys 16,629 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,376 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,629 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 543,788 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $24,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 3.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 105,760 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 10.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,282,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $508,620,000 after buying an additional 1,039,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 3.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 97,669 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,377,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,404,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,793,684. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,604.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

