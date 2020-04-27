BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Buys 17,673 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 53.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,673 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $10,711,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,436,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,441,000 after acquiring an additional 556,936 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 232.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 100,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.23.

In related news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,606. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $340,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,234 shares of company stock worth $5,667,854 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,641,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,818,244. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.27. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $100.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.68.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.