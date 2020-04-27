BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Buys 1,768 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period.

VTI stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $143.94. 108,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,093,536. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.07. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

