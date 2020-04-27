BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Buys 2,182 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,575,525,000 after buying an additional 1,775,306 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,248,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,395,272,000 after purchasing an additional 444,180 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,271,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,218,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,795 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,539,820 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,721,373,000 after buying an additional 134,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,302,925,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $2.67 on Monday, hitting $158.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,450,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,687. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $188.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $206.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.44.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

