BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Buys 242 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $4,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Cerner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,645,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 116,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cerner by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,227,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,413,000 after buying an additional 180,710 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Cerner by 26.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 21,595 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CERN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Cerner in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen raised Cerner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.48.

CERN traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $73.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,781. The firm has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.05. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $53.08 and a 12 month high of $80.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.88%.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $794,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,726 shares in the company, valued at $692,844.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc G. Naughton sold 176,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $13,930,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,260,176.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,180 shares of company stock valued at $31,200,356 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

