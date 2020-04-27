BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Buys 3,499 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 693,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,427,000 after purchasing an additional 71,800 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth $405,000. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 104,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Linde by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 11,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen F. Angel purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.13 per share, with a total value of $519,390.00. Also, Director Franz Fehrenbach purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.72 per share, with a total value of $222,208.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,095.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $183.83. The company had a trading volume of 22,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $146.71 and a 1-year high of $227.85. The company has a market cap of $98.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.08 and a 200-day moving average of $198.23.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Linde from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Linde from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.47.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

