BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Buys 695 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,466 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 220,432 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,803,000 after buying an additional 135,449 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,846,000 after buying an additional 464,121 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 87,067 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,596,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.68.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at $333,340,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $292.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,793,427. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $306.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.