BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Cuts Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 95,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 121,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

NYSE BWA traded up $0.69 on Monday, reaching $27.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,629. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.75. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.10.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. ValuEngine cut BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet lowered BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Further Reading: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.