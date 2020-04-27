BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Decreases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,235 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,239,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Starbucks by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,816,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,788 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,708,586 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $238,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,950 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 963,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $84,702,000 after buying an additional 572,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Starbucks by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,809,447 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $598,687,000 after buying an additional 491,399 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,845,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,818,005. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The company has a market cap of $88.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.06.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Argus dropped their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Starbucks from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.88.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

