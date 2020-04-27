BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $8,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,702,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,805,000 after acquiring an additional 134,923 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 122,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 275.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 222,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.94. 55,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,896,538. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.19 and its 200-day moving average is $61.52. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $70.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $5,041,570.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,507.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $840,579.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. Guggenheim raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.17.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.