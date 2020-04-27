BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 208.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group set a $20.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.68.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.17. 30,340,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,574,576. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $201.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.70.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

