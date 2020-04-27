BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,582,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,894,042. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The stock has a market cap of $206.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.69 and its 200-day moving average is $84.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRK. Argus dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.73.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

