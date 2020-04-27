BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 105,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,344,000 after buying an additional 10,664 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 90.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 120,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $208,000.

Shares of IWB stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $158.12. The company had a trading volume of 26,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,263. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $120.20 and a 52-week high of $188.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.7438 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

