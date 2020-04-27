BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,259 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,107.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,838,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,415 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,127,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,810,000 after purchasing an additional 616,763 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,299,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,210,000 after purchasing an additional 468,425 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,380,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,773,000.

IVE stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.86. 61,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,024,738. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.70 and a 52-week high of $132.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.30 and its 200 day moving average is $119.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8217 per share. This is a boost from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

