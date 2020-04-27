BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $17.33 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 210,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $17,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 25,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 927.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 50,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 45,208 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 94.2% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 17,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 8,633 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.56. The company had a trading volume of 13,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,808. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $82.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.11.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

