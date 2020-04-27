BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $3.67 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,871 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $1,337,357,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,905,225,000 after acquiring an additional 300,809 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,216,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $357,569,000 after acquiring an additional 273,483 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,257,053 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $369,235,000 after acquiring an additional 252,634 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.54.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.80 on Monday, hitting $308.75. The company had a trading volume of 888,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,613,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.75. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $233.05 and a twelve month high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $300.30 and a 200-day moving average of $301.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,257,791.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.