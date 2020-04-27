BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $4.02 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $19,560,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $155,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.9% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.89.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.36. The stock had a trading volume of 507,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,065. The stock has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $74.33 and a one year high of $119.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

