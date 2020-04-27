BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $4.14 Million Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 56.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,272 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 162,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after acquiring an additional 44,080 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 70,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 39.3% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 42,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 12,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 13,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 327,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total transaction of $15,448,118.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 11,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $394,630.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,846.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 601,673 shares of company stock valued at $27,750,760. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SCHW traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.47. 3,587,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,380,926. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The firm has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.33.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

