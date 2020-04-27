BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $5.81 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 55.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,357 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $287.89. The stock had a trading volume of 208,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,439,502. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.26. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $1.5314 dividend. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

