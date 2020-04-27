BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $7.34 Million Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,503 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,841 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.92. The stock had a trading volume of 360,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,496,085. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.68 and its 200-day moving average is $57.26. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra raised TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded TJX Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.30.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

