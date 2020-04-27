BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $8.68 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,924 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,880,071,000 after acquiring an additional 342,849 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,656,999 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,032,498,000 after purchasing an additional 394,623 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after acquiring an additional 210,550 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,827,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,371,284,000 after purchasing an additional 149,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $1,337,713,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA traded up $8.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $298.08. 6,716,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,944,342. The stock has a market cap of $177.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.47. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $316.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.23.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.35.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total transaction of $2,660,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,180.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702 in the last three months. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.