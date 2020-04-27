BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 85.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,789 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $6,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,137,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,905,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,870,000 after acquiring an additional 950,202 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 743.5% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 962,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,484,000 after buying an additional 848,580 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $601,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 439.1% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 732,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,312,000 after purchasing an additional 596,340 shares during the period.

Shares of PFF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.03. 76,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,730,004. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.22. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $38.33.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

