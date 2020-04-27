BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Increases Position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 10,526 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in KKR & Co Inc by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 355,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,540,000 after buying an additional 198,126 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in KKR & Co Inc by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 83,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

Shares of NYSE KKR traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.91. 129,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,260,423. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. KKR & Co Inc has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $34.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.20.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 47.50%. The business had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $107,360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities downgraded KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.