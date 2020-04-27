BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,950 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 31,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total value of $3,765,934.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,636.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 6,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.49, for a total value of $744,126.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,161,867.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 359,039 shares of company stock worth $44,879,577 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.44. 242,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,732,313. The stock has a market cap of $104.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.88 and a 200-day moving average of $120.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXN. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Loop Capital lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.42.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.