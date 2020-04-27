BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,942 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 233,558.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,789,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788,315 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,672 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $131,031,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,463,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,932,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,268,000 after buying an additional 1,011,767 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BND traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $87.41. 882,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,254,708. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.76 and a 200 day moving average of $84.80. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.32.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

