BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $844,000. 10 15 Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 67,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Accenture by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total value of $740,745.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total value of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 25,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,316,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,208 shares of company stock worth $4,768,291. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.38.

ACN traded up $3.56 on Monday, reaching $179.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,500. The stock has a market cap of $111.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $216.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.93 and its 200 day moving average is $191.84.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

