BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Reduces Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DE traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.97. 35,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,818. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $181.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,346,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,099,372. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Deere & Company from $205.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Deere & Company to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.93.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

