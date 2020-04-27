BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 1,006 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,279 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.2% of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $16,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABT traded up $1.07 on Monday, hitting $95.13. The stock had a trading volume of 291,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,841,947. The stock has a market cap of $165.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.35. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

In related news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 63,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $6,067,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,445,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 594,847 shares of company stock valued at $53,626,498 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

