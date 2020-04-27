BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 1,425 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $6,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,806.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,911.1% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.70.

NASDAQ EXPD traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,207. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $52.55 and a 52 week high of $81.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.94.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $66,865.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,327.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $274,318.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,779,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

