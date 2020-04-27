BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 14,421 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,421 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.5% of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. owned 0.30% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $20,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,681,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,223,000 after buying an additional 28,391 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,148,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,985,000 after buying an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 905,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,272,000 after buying an additional 90,343 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 755,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,914,000 after buying an additional 219,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 703,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,756,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWO traded up $5.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $180.11. 2,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,124. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.55. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $129.54 and a 52 week high of $226.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.3193 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

