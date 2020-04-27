BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 2,735 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,465 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the quarter. Autodesk comprises 0.9% of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $12,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,693,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,506 shares of the software company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Autodesk by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,656,573 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,278,576,000 after purchasing an additional 36,322 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Autodesk by 103.6% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,986 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter worth $240,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $31,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $4.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $184.52. 39,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,208,551. The stock has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 193.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $211.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.98.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $899.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. Oppenheimer cut shares of Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Autodesk to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.83.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

