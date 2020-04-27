BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 412 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 1.7% of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $23,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,293,042 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,716,879,000 after buying an additional 528,205 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2,060.8% in the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,537 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,269,000 after purchasing an additional 34,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swarthmore Group Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total value of $56,196.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,689.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,675 shares of company stock worth $17,288,455. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $190.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,171,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,230,834. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.21. The company has a market cap of $541.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, March 30th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Facebook from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.33.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

